Aurora police arrest man for parking lot murder

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman in an Aurora parking lot last week.

Authorities on Friday announced the arrest of Daniel Revere Matthews, 35, for a first-degree homicide charge in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Diana Marie Raese Malone on Nov. 1.

Police said that Matthews was arrested the evening of Nov. 4, but no details on how or where he was apprehended were immediately released.

Aurora officers first found Malone on a sidewalk near 1452 Kenton St. Nov. 1 “suffering from apparent trauma,” according to a news release.

Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear later determined that she was fatally shot in a nearby parking lot, and deemed her death a homicide.

Police identified three potential suspects connected with the shooting before eventually arresting Matthews.

Matthews is currently being held without bond at the Arapahoe County jail.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will now be tasked with prosecuting his case.