Aurora police arrest man accused of injuring firefighters with stolen car

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of driving high and injuring two Aurora firefighters with his vehicle over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Investigators arrested James Lynn Peachee III on suspicion of assault, car theft and driving under the influence of drugs in connection with the July 3 incident, according to Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler.

Officials with Aurora Fire Rescue said two firefighters were injured as they attempted to check on Peachee, who appeared to be “unresponsive” in a stolen car parked in the 17000 block of East Quincy Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. July 3, according to tweets.

The fire officials were hurt as Peachee awoke and attempted to drive away, according to information posted to Twitter.

The two injured fire workers were taken to a local hospital, and both are expected to survive their injuries.

Peachee is currently detained at the Arapahoe County jail in lieu of posting a $25,000 cash or surety bond, according to county records.

He’s set to appear in district court to be advised of the felony charges filed against him at 9:30 a.m. on July 6.