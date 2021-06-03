Aurora police arrest APS teacher’s aide on child exploitation charges

AURORA | Aurora police have arrested a former classroom assistant with Aurora Public Schools on child exploitation charges, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators on June 1 accused Enrique de Jesus Carrillo-Rivera, 18, of the felony charges of internet luring of a child and internet sexual exploitation of a child, according to agent Matt Longshore, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department. Carrillo-Rivera was detained and booked into the Aurora Municipal Jail.

Longshore said detectives received a tip on May 31, accusing Carrillo-Rivera of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Carrillo-Rivera has worked as a classroom monitor at Vaughn Elementary School in the city’s Hoffman Heights neighborhood.

Aurora Public Schools hired monitors on a short-term basis to help teachers with in-person learning as they juggled hybrid instructional models in recent months, according to an online job posting for the position. Pay started at $13.37 per hour.

Carrillo-Rivera worked at Vaughn Elementary from February through May of this year, and he did not work at any other APS schools, according to Corey Christiansen, spokesperson for the district.

Christiansen said school officials alerted the parents of Vaughn students about Carrillo-Rivera’s arrest Wednesday afternoon.

However, investigators believe there could be additional people who were victimized by Carrillo-Rivera and asked anyone who has to contact authorities.

“The Aurora Police Department is asking anybody who is a witness or has information about circumstances surrounding this investigation to please call the Internet Crimes Against Children Tip-Line at 303-739-6164,” Longshore wrote. “If there are any additional victims who are wishing to report to police, they are asked to call Police Dispatch at 303-627-3100 immediately.”