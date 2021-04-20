Aurora police arrest 10 as part of 2-day child prostitution sting

AURORA | Aurora police announced the arrest of 10 men on child prostitution charges Tuesday following a two-day sting operation earlier this month.

Police partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on April 8 and 9 to coordinate an online operation intended to target people who were attempting to sexually entice children.

The suspects, who range in age from 23 to 59 and reside in cities across the metroplex, will each be charged with at least one felony count of patronizing a prostituted child, soliciting for child prostitution or criminal attempt, according to Officer Crystal McCoy, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

All of the men will be prosecuted in Aurora’s 18th Judicial District.

The arrestees are:

Edgar Pando-Caprio, 23, of Denver, who is employed as a contracted overnight janitor working within the Cherry Creek School District.

Laurentino Espinoza-Pena, 56, of Aurora, is self-employed and provided maintenance services.

Tommy Kilcher, 43, of Aurora, works at Cardinal Health.

Joseph Goetz, 59, of Aurora, owns Rio Leasing LLC.

Jeremy Steward, 42, of Aurora, has worked in various roles in the hospitality industry.

Brent Murray II, 30, of Highlands Ranch, has worked as a drone pilot and with USA Security.

Joshua Wagner, 46, of Denver.

Dylan Cornhoff, 27, of Aurora.

Peter Rodriguez, 50, of Denver, has worked as a loader with a company called Performance.

Joshua Garcia, 37, of Westminster, is employed as a car attendant at Hertz.

Individuals without job information listed declined to provide police with their current employment status at the time of their arrest, according to McCoy.

Police encouraged parents to monitor the internet use of their children and regularly talk to their children about who they are talking to online.