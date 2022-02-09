Aurora mosque hosting drive to combat food insecurity, assist relief efforts in Afghanistan

AURORA | The Islamic Center of Aurora is hosting an event Saturday to put together meals for Colorado families and raise money for relief efforts in Afghanistan.

The mosque is inviting community members to help assemble bean soup kits for Project Our Town, a nonprofit in the Denver metro area that works to address food insecurity. Depending on how many people sign up, it hopes to package kits for 400 to 800 meals.

The mosque is also asking for people to sponsor each meal kit to make a donation to Islamic Relief’s humanitarian work in Afghanistan, which is currently undergoing a severe hunger crisis.

Sponsors are asked to provide 10 cents a meal, which would add up to $40 to $80 total per donor to Islamic Relief.

The event will take place this Saturday, Feb. 12 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at 16744 E. Iliff Ave. and will begin with a short talk from Dr. Ali Shehata. Register online to participate or be a sponsor at https://bit.ly/3oBE0hg.