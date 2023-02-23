Aurora man sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally owning a gun

AURORA | An Aurora man was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for illegally owning a weapon as a felon, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the District of Colorado announced in a Wednesday news release.

Robert Vandori Johnson, 40, was sentenced Feb. 17 to 19.5 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a jury in November of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release said. He will also serve five years of supervised release.

In February of last year, Denver police officers were searching for Daeveon House on a warrant and observed House and Johnson drive to an apartment complex. When they got out and entered another car, police stopped the pair and attempted to arrest House, the release said. Both men were found to be in possession of firearms at the scene, which neither were legally allowed to own because of previous felony convictions.

House was sentenced in August to over seven years in prison.

“We are working aggressively with the ATF and the Denver Police Department to take dangerous felons with guns off the streets of Denver,” United States Attorney Cole Finegan said in the release. “If you are a convicted felon caught with a firearm or ammunition, you can expect to face severe consequences.”