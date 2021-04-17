Aurora man accused of stalking one neighbor, shooting another scheduled for May court date

AURORA | An Arapahoe County District Court judge on Thursday agreed to move forward with a bevy of charges currently filed against a 50-year-old man accused of stalking his former neighbor, shooting another neighbor in the waist and fleeing Aurora authorities via motorcycle last month.

Prosecutors have accused David Emmett Adams of four separate felony charges in connection with an altercation near his former residence in the city’s Tollgate Crossing neighborhood the evening of March 11, according to court documents.

At a preliminary hearing held in Arapahoe County District Court April 15, a judge bound his case over for arraignment next month. He’s slated to appear for that proceeding at 10 a.m. on May 24.

Attorneys have formally accused Adams of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, vehicular eluding and stalking, records show.

Police were originally called to a home on East Grand Place after a 19-year-old woman reported that her neighbor had been shot, according to an arrest affidavit filed against Adams. The woman told dispatchers that she had watched Adams, her former neighbor, pull his motorcycle beside her house, where she was staying with her mother.

Authorities said the woman and her mother “have known Adams for several years and have had problems with Adams since first meeting him. He has made inappropriate comments to them and walked into their home without invitation on different occasions,” according to the arrest document.

The woman said that Adams began revving his motorcycle engine outside of her window, so she called her current neighbor, 24-year-old Michael Har, asking him to intervene.

Surveillance video of the incident obtained by police appeared to show Har confront Adams in a driveway, at which point the two began grappling over the handlebars of Adams’ motorcycle.

Adams then grabbed a handgun out of the bike’s saddlebag and shot Har from about 5 feet away, police have alleged.

A doctor later determined Har sustained serious bodily injury in the incident. The bullet, which struck his pelvis, was unable to be removed.

After the shooting, Adams fled the area on his motorcycle, ignoring one Aurora police officer who tried to pull him over as he drove down Gun Club Road, according to the affidavit.

He eventually crashed his motorcycle near the intersection of the E-470 tollway and Quincy Road, authorities said. He was arrested shortly thereafter at about 11:45 p.m.

Both Adams and Har were treated for injuries at Parker Adventist Hospital, according to court records.

Aurora police are typically barred from engaging in vehicle pursuits unless “there are strong and compelling reasons and … all reasonable alternatives have been considered,” according to departmental regulations.

In a tweet sent the day after the incident, police said the shooting prompted a chase.

“Due to the violent nature of this crime a pursuit was authorized,” police wrote.

After being booked in the Arapahoe County Jail, Adams has been out on bond since March 22.

An attorney for Adams did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his case Saturday morning.