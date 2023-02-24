Aurora leaders honor Korean War veterans

AURORA | The City of Aurora honored 20 Korean War veterans Friday morning with the Ambassador for Peace medal, an honor from the Korean government to veterans who served in the war.

The event took place at the Aurora Municipal Center and was sponsored by Mayor Mike Coffman and Consul General Sangsoo Yoon of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in San Francisco. Congressman Jason Crow (D-Centennial) and members of the Korean community were in attendance.

Six of the awards were given posthumously, including Mayor Coffman’s father Harold J. Coffman, who accepted the award on his father’s behalf. City of Aurora administrative liaison Stephanie Swan also accepted a medal on behalf of her late father, Emilio Reyes.

“With an unpayable debt, we recognize all US servicemembers who fought for justice and sacrificed for peace,” Crow said Friday on Twitter.