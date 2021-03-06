Aurora lawmakers to decide lobbying regs, food delivery fees, and civil service commissioner recall

AURORA | A year after Colorado saw its first cases of the novel coronavirus, the Aurora City Council is still operating virtually, and this week council members are slated to vote on a bevy or ordinances and issues from requiring lobbyists to register when working within in the city to removing a controversial appointment to the city’s civil service commission.

At the meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, council members will cast formal votes on:

An ordinance from councilmember Angela Lawson that would require lobbyists to register in the city . Lawson previously said the ordinance would boost government transparency.

Sales tax exemptions for menstrual care products . This measure was introduced by councilmembers Allison Hiltz and Curtis Gardner.

A temporary cap on fees for food delivery , which was brought forward by Gardner to help alleviate the cost burden for struggling restaurants in the city because of COVID-19 restrictions.

At the end of the meeting councilmembers will decide whether to recall Harold Johnson from the city’s civil service commission. Councilmember Dave Gruber told the Sentinel last week he was introducing the measure after CBS4 reporting that highlighted Johsnon’s departure from the Denver fire department six years ago for violating a slew of the agency’s rules.

The city council originally appointed Johnson to the board unanimously.

Also at the meeting, Gruber is asking his fellow lawmakers to support a state House bill allowing for military family children, who may not have a Colorado address, to compete for open enrollment slots at public schools.