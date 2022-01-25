Aurora lawmakers study proposal that would annex 12 square miles into city limits

AURORA | Aurora City Council members debated but did not formally oppose a financial analysis that could lay the groundwork for future annexations of about 12 square miles northeast of city limits.

According to city principal planner Karen Hancock, a nearby property owner had inquired about expanding the city’s planning and annexation boundary to the northeast. The financial impact analysis required before the boundary could be extended to include the land would cost up to $25,000, which Hancock said would be paid by the property owner.



“That landowner is not eligible for annexation at this time,” Hancock said, but added that “the time is ripe” for the boundary to change.

If Aurora’s council is supportive, the boundary change could take place as soon as the first quarter of 2023.

Regarding future uses of the land, Hancock said residential development is out of the question because of the proximity of the Colorado Air and Space Port.

Some council members expressed concern about opening the land up to annexation, which could drive speculation and inflate rents and make future commercial projects less affordable.

“Affordable housing is important, obviously, but affordable commercial space and industrial space matters too,” Marcano said, “So if we have folks arbitrarily increasing the cost of development through the speculative process, I’d like to be able to combat that.”

“I think this is just a first step,” said Mayor Mike Coffman. “It in no way commits the city council to bring that land into Aurora, but it starts that process where we can formally look at it.”