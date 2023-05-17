Aurora lawmakers give early nod to protecting prairie dogs

AURORA | A proposal to limit the extermination of prairie dogs by real estate developers advanced from an Aurora City Council study session Monday, even as some council members expressed concerns about holding up construction projects.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife defines prairie dogs as a keystone species, meaning other animals in the local ecosystem depend on the sociable creatures as prey and for the sturdy burrows that they dig.

But since prairie dogs establish their colonies on vacant land, they are often targeted for extermination by developers. Animal rights activists have called the killings inhumane, while others have dismissed activists as caring more about the homes of non-human animals than buildings meant for people.

The proposal by council members Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo would require developers to obtain a survey of the land they plan to develop before receiving a grading permit, looking for prairie dog colonies as well as evidence of habitation by threatened species such as the black-footed ferret and the burrowing owl.

If prairie dogs are found, the landowner or developer will be expected to contact a nonprofit or other advocacy group to arrange for relocation of the animals at the partner group’s expense, and the group would be given 30 days to remove the animals.

“It really is on the prairie dog activists to find the home for the prairie dog and to relocate that prairie dog within 30 days,” senior assistant city attorney Dan Money said. “We tried to make it as developer-friendly as possible.”

If the animals can’t be relocated within that time, the developer will be allowed to hire a professional exterminator to deploy “humane” extermination methods, such as carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide poisoning, or another method approved by the state Department of Agriculture, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“I think that this is a really good compromise that from my perspective still favors the developer but allows folks who are really passionate about our local ecosystem to do their part to protect our keystone species,” Marcano said.

“If the nonprofits aren’t ready or able to do it, then they missed the window, and that’s that. If there’s no one available, then we’re not putting a hold on the project.”

He said the measure was reviewed multiple times by the city’s Planning & Economic Development Policy Committee and developers, and revised in light of the feedback received.

Some council members questioned whether the requirements could delay or block projects by requiring developers to wait until the prairie dogs on their property are moved or killed.

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said she didn’t think developers should be expected to spend weeks on prairie dog mitigation and suggested that the city pass the contact information of nonprofits along to developers.

“I just imagine hearing from developers months into this, ‘We’re held up on the prairie dog permit,’” Jurinsky said. “I could see this getting backed up.”

Marcano said he pictured the city describing the requirements in a pre-application process and that developers wouldn’t be punished if they connected with a nonprofit and the nonprofit didn’t follow through.

No council members opposed the item moving forward from Monday’s study session. The ordinance is scheduled to be voted on by the council May 22.