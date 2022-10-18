Aurora launches online affordable housing search tool

AURORA | An online housing search tool sponsored by the City of Aurora is the city’s latest mechanism for connecting renters with affordable housing.

The Aurora Housing Locator, available at ​​www.myhousingsearch.com/aurora, allows users to search for available housing based on price as well as accommodations for those with disabilities, whether landlords accept housing vouchers and more.

“While there is much work to be done to address affordable housing, this tool is one step in the right direction as our city’s population continues to grow,” housing and community services director Jessica Prosser said in a news release. “Our vision is to continue to be a welcoming and safe community with quality and attainable housing.”

The tool is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and managed by Emphasys Software Solutions. It also includes live chat and phone assistance from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Members of the public with questions can reach out to 1-877-428-8844 or [email protected]

“We are thrilled to launch the Aurora Housing Locator tool to help individuals and families find housing in Aurora that fits their needs and income,” housing and community development manager Alicia Montoya said in the release. “This tool will help reduce time and cost burdens on housing providers and serve as a convenient resource for those seeking housing in Aurora.”