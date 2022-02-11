Aurora is for lovers: From Havana Street to Stanley Marketplace, A-Town boasts a bevy of Valentine’s Day events, gift ideas

AURORA | 2022 is flying by. It may have felt like you were ringing in the New Year just moments ago, but February is well underway and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If time got away from you, not to worry — there’s still time to put something together and your significant other will be none the wiser. Here are some things going on in the Aurora region, from the casual to the deluxe.

Events at Stanley Marketplace

As usual, everyone’s favorite airport hangar-turned-food hall has plenty of activities to get you in the festive spirit. For those with little ones, [email protected] is offering a free Valentine’s Day craft from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 with the purchase of each ticket. And for the whole month of February, tickets to the attraction are only $10 (more deets in Scene & Herd, pg. 10).

For the over-21 crowd, Comida has some new cocktails on the menu, including “For Cupid’s Sake,” an elixir of vodka, carpano, rosemary syrup and bitters. If beer is more your speed, you can take in a pint or two at Cheluna and have a lighthearted Valentine’s Day evening with some trivia hosted by Adam White starting at 7 p.m.

For those who want to celebrate at home, you can have a floral bouquet designed just for you at Poppy & Pine Flower Company, which boasts that it offers “something one-of-a-kind at just about any price point.” If you’d like a bottle of wine to go with that Mr. B’s Wine and Spirits has some recommendations from its selection, which include “Love You Bunches Orange Wine” from Stolman’s 2021 vintage, the VDF Rouge 2020 from Agnes Et Rene Mosse and Nero D’Avola Menfi 2020 Cantine Barbera. (Your correspondent’s main wine preferences are “cheap” and “red” so you’ll have to take their word on the quality.)

Valentine’s at Gaylord Rockies

If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style, Gaylord Rockies Resort has a variety of romantic offerings through the end of February. At the relâche Spa, Valentine’s treatments include a gemstone-infused facial which claims to “rebalance your chakra energies within the body through rose quartz crystals,” a Chocolate Moscato Pedicure and Manicure and, of course, a couple’s massage. At the Old Hickory Steakhouse, couple’s can partake in the Valentine’s Day menu from the 11th through the 14th, which includes specials such as a foie gras torchon, a prime beef wellington for two and a chocolate cherry mascarpone mousse cake (vegetarians may need to have their romantic dinner elsewhere). For the full experience, there’s the “Love You More” overnight package, which includes breakfast, a couple’s massage and wine and dessert. Book reservations and overnight stays at gaylordrockies.com.

Havana Street date night giveaway

If you hurry, you still have time to enter to win a Valentine’s date night giveaway package from On Havana Street. Through Friday, Feb. 11, “like” the original giveaway post on On Havana Street’s Instagram or Facebook, follow the instructions and share your favorite date night on Havana Street idea. One winner will be chosen to receive a lost list of prizes, including gift cards for dinner dates, massages and flowers at Havana businesses.