Part of the display of the Christiansen house this year at 4822 South Piccadilly Court. A fundraising event to support the Autism Society of Colorado is slated for Dec. 16, 2023. PHOTO SUPPLIED

AURORA | An Aurora house annually decorated with tens of thousands of Christmasn lights as part of a fundraiser for the Autism Society of Colorado is brighter than ever this year.

Now in its third year, the Christiansen house in southeast Aurora has been adorned with more than 85,000 lights, which need at least 250 extension cords, house owners said.

While the public is invited to cruise by and say “ahhhh” any evening, a “Spread the Light” event will be open to the public on Saturday.

From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Dec. 16, the event will feature an opportunity to take selfies with Batman and other superheroes in front of the lights, with free music by Rhythmic Roots Music Services.

There’s also free hot chocolate courtesy of Dirt Coffee Bar.

While there is no cost to attend this event, donations to the Autism Society of Colorado can be made by scanning a QR code signs in the yard or texting SPREADLIGHT to 44321.

Homeowners Corey and Monica Christiansen began raising awareness for autism in 2018, shortly after their two children were diagnosed with autism. Since then, they have raised more than $33,000 for the Autism Society of Colorado.

The house is at 4822 South Piccadilly Court.