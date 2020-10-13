Aurora gang member sentenced to 18 years for shooting boy at Nome Park last summer

AURORA | Arapahoe County prosecutors last month quietly settled a case against an Aurora teenager who shot and severely wounded a boy in Nome Park last summer.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office brokered a plea agreement with attorneys for 19-year-old Dangelo Domena on Sept. 3, according to a spokesperson for the DA’s office.

Domena pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation for his role in the shooting of an unidentified juvenile on Aug. 9, 2019. Additional charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Domena was sentenced to 18 years in state prison and will be required to serve five years on parole upon his release, according to the DA’s office.

Court records reveal that shortly after 2 p.m. Domena walked up to a pair of unidentified teens who were sitting on a bench in the park on Nome Street and asked them if they were “tripping.” The boys responded “no” moments before Domena brandished a handgun and shot one of the teens three times in the abdomen.

The names of the two children targeted in the shooting were redacted in an arrest affidavit filed against Domena.

The boy who was shot eventually told investigators that Domena was a Crip gang member. The boy said he was not technically a gang member, but was sometimes hung out with rival Blood gang members.

The two had an altercation during which Domena pulled a gun on the boy about one month before the shooting on Nome Street at a gas station on East Colfax Avenue. The teen told investigators he was able to flee the scene and escape in a car with his uncle, according to court documents.

The teen was able to identify Domena by showing investigators his Facebook page, which was registered under the monikers BK Dlow and Dlow Dlow. Multiple pictures showed Domena flashing gang signs.

Aurora police eventually tied Domena to the scene of the August 2019 shooting by using GPS data reported to the Denver pre-trial services unit. Domena was out on bond in that city in relation to another case.

He was also wanted in connection with a May 2019 shooting in Aurora and a pair of armed robberies in Adams County.

He is currently in custody on a slew of charges from multiple jurisdictions at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility, records show. His bond was previously set at $130,000.