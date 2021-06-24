Aurora, Denver to host meeting to discuss youth violence

AURORA | Community members from Aurora and Denver will meet Monday to discuss next steps in a regional compact to use a public health approach to combat youth violence.

The two cities entered into an agreement in November to work in unison to find ways to help support youth. That includes creating services and programs, working with local nonprofits and hosting community events, according to a news release.

“We cannot operate in silos if we are going to empower our youth in meaningful ways,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said in a statement.

The cities will be hosting youth pop-up events this summer and fall to connect young people to resources and help them and their families share positive activities, the release said.

Aurora will be holding a Youth Violence Prevention Advisory Table in July, and the city is interviewing young people to join a new youth advisory council, which will give young people an opportunity to speak directly with the Aurora Police Department.