Aurora counties seek input on voting locations

AURORA | Adams and Arapahoe counties are asking for the public’s input on where voting facilities should be located ahead of this year’s Nov. 8 general election.

While all registered Colorado voters will be mailed ballots, state law requires counties to maintain a proportionate number of in-person voter service and polling centers, as well.

Adams County plans to operate 23 voter service and polling centers and 28 ballot drop boxes for the 2022 general election, while Arapahoe County will run 32 centers and 34 drop boxes, according to press releases.

In Adams County, public comments and suggestions for facility sites will be accepted online and by email until June 11. The online survey and a list of proposed locations is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SPW5Q2K, and the county may be contacted at [email protected]

Arapahoe County invites the public to share comments and view possible locations online at www.arapahoevotes.gov/news/share-your-ideas-new-vspc-locations, by emailing [email protected] or by contacting the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by mail at 5334 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO 80120. All comments should be submitted prior to May 2.

Eligible Coloradans can cast their ballots, vote with accessible ballot-marking devices, register to vote, pick up replacement ballots and update their registration at voter service and polling centers.

“Allowing time for public comment on our voting centers is a key part of our process,” Adams County Clerk & Recorder Josh Zygielbaum said in a press release. “We want to ensure all registered voters in the county have access to a variety of locations to cast their ballots.”