Aurora council votes to strike down 65-year-old ban on ice cream trucks

AURORA | For more than 60 years, the warm streets of Aurora have been uninviting to the ice cream trucks of the greater Denver area, turned away by laws that prohibit them from operating in the city.

That will likely change this summer, as the Aurora City Council voted unanimously on first reading to lift a circa-1957 ban on treat trucks Monday.

“City staff actually brought this to our attention, and brought this forward, and have been working since then to develop both a repeal of the prohibition as well as the creation of the necessary regulatory guardrails that will provide safety measures to welcome ice cream trucks back to the city safely,” council sponsor Dustin Zvonek said.

It was the chilly fruit of a council subcommittee led by Zvonek that met earlier this year to discuss getting rid of unnecessary and burdensome regulations.

The 1957 ordinance which codified the ban said children running after the trucks had resulted in “hazardous conditions,” adding that the ban was “necessary to control injury, death or accident.” It also mentioned a citizen petition and said the law change had earned the support of police.

Some of the safety measures in Zvonek’s proposal include prohibitions on:

Registered sex offenders and anyone previously convicted of a sex crime involving a child operating an ice cream truck in the city.

Driving in reverse, driving faster than 10 miles an hour or driving on a street where the posted speed limit is greater than 25 miles per hour while operating a truck to sell products or playing music.

Selling ice cream from any part of a truck facing traffic.

Conducting transactions if the truck is not parked “as near to the curb or the edge of the roadway as is reasonably possible.”

Operating without rear- and side-view mirrors as well as either a convex mirror or camera on the front of the vehicle so the driver can see the area in front of the truck obscured by the hood.

The ordinance will have to be approved on second reading to take effect officially; the council’s next regular meeting will be held on July 11.