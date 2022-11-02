Aurora council members consider asking for a raise in 2023

AURORA | Aurora’s City Council could ask voters for a pay raise next year under a proposal that would treat membership as a full-time responsibility and, hopefully, proponents say, make the job more accessible to working-class residents.

Salaries for council members, the mayor and the mayor pro tem are defined by the city’s charter, which also provides for yearly cost-of-living adjustments.

But while preparing for and attending council functions and responding to the demands of a growing number of constituents can take more than 40 hours per week, council members still make less than the annualized minimum wage.

Currently, Aurora council members earn $20,063 per year, while the mayor pro tem earns $22,286 and the mayor earns $86,758.

“The expectation from our residents is that we are available and that we actually have more insight on what’s going on in and around our city,” Councilmember Angela Lawson said while presenting her proposal to a council policy committee Tuesday. “I think we’re losing out on some potential people running for council because they can’t live off of the income we make. They just can’t.”

Lawson argued that low pay creates a high barrier to entry for residents who can’t juggle a full-time job and City Council but have a valuable perspective to bring to the group.

She presented two alternative pay schedules that could go into effect in 2027. Under the first — which was based on the pay of elected officials in similarly-sized, out-of-state cities that also operate under a council-manager form of government — council members would make $42,316, the mayor pro tem would make $59,425 and the mayor would make $89,694.

The second pay schedule — based on an analysis by the city’s Human Resources Department, which also looked at out-of-state cities as well as the responsibilities of the jobs — sets pay for council members at $67,889, for the mayor pro tem at $82,437 and for the mayor at $96,984.

Because Lawson’s proposal would modify the charter, it would ultimately have to be presented to the city’s electorate as a ballot question. Voters last approved a council pay raise of about 33% in 2017, prior to which the salary hadn’t budged for nearly 25 years.

Councilmember Juan Marcano said he left his day job to focus on his responsibilities as an elected official, but said the move was a “tremendous privilege,” enabled by the fact that his wife is also in the workforce.

“When I ran for this position in 2019, originally I thought naively that I was going to be able to keep my day job and serve,” he said. “If I were single, for example, that would have precluded me completely from serving, because I wouldn’t earn enough money to even keep myself housed right now.”

Not everyone was supportive of the proposed raises. Councilmember Francoise Bergan said she believed labeling a council member’s job as “full-time” would make it harder for a candidate to negotiate with their current employer if they wanted to keep their job and hold office.

“You can’t say to your employer, ‘Hey, I’m going to work full-time for you, (and) don’t worry, I’m going to work full-time for council,’” she said. “It’s public service. We didn’t run to make a full-time salary.”

Lawson responded that candidates would need to communicate with their employer about their plans to run for office regardless and that she did not understand why the changes would make it more difficult for a person to keep a job while serving on council.

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said the only way she’d consider supporting the change would be if the city eliminated council members’ travel budgets. On top of their base pay, council members are entitled to an annual travel budget of $7,000 per person, while the mayor receives a travel budget of $11,000.

Mayor Mike Coffman tried unsuccessfully to block council members from using the budget for international travel earlier this year, after Marcano and Councilmember Crystal Murillo’s trip to a suburb of Paris for an urban design conference.

Jurinsky said she disliked the idea of per-diem travel payments and that she had an issue with another unnamed council member receiving a raise, saying that “the one council member currently on council alone hangs the whole thing up for me.”

Marcano also said that fellow progressive Alison Coombs supported the idea behind the proposal but thought the raises for the mayor and mayor pro tem were disproportionate, to which Bergan, who is serving currently as mayor pro tem, agreed.

Lawson’s proposal and the amounts of raises for council members will next be the topic of a public hearing, after which it could move forward to a study session, which Lawson said she hoped would be in 2023. If passed by voters, the raise would go into effect in 2027, she said.