Crowne Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Aurora. The city is considering a plan to buy the hotel complex and convert it to a comprehensive homelessness residences and services complex. PHOTO VIA VISIT AURORA

AURORA | The City of Aurora announced Friday that it hopes to consolidate services for homeless residents into a 255-room hotel on the city’s northern border with Denver.

The 13-acre Crowne Plaza Hotel property features a convention center space that could be used for day shelter and emergency shelter as well as an industrial kitchen and laundry, and space where service providers could do case management work.

Aurora City Council members will vote Jan. 22 on acquiring the property for $26.5 million or less, with the funding coming from Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs as well as COVID-19 relief funds held by the city and overlapping counties.

The city would close on the property in May, according to a news release. Jessica Prosser, the city’s director of housing and community services, said in the release that the “navigation campus” could become operational as early as next year.

“By purchasing this existing facility instead of waiting for construction of a new center to complete, we would be able to provide vital support for those experiencing homelessness in Aurora much more quickly and at a lesser cost,” Prosser said in the release.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel’s current owner will wind down its business operations over the coming months, according to the city.

City of Aurora planning documents show how much of the complex the city would likely purchase under a proposed project outline. PHOTO VIA CITY OF AURORA

Hosting the city’s homelessness service providers under one roof was one of the objectives of Mayor Mike Coffman’s “work-first” plan for addressing homelessness, which the council’s conservative majority approved in 2022.

Some of the other services that the city hopes to incorporate into the campus include a medical clinic, behavioral health and addiction counseling, transitional housing, housing navigation services, employment and workforce development services, and food distribution.

“The resources slated for the campus represent Aurora’s unique approach to addressing homelessness in a constructive, rehabilitative way using the work-first model we adopted,” the mayor said in the city’s release.

When the council initially discussed the campus, Coffman described it as a facility the city would build, prompting pushback from progressives who argued that the city would be better off investing in existing properties.

City staffers previously contemplated building the campus on city-owned land near East 32nd Avenue and Chambers Road — the city’s news release said that land will instead “be used for other city services.”

Coffman said in the release that closing on the hotel would allow Aurora to bring the campus online sooner than anticipated.

The project will benefit from about $15.36 million contributed by DOLA, $10.23 million in pandemic relief funds allocated to the city, $8.27 million in Adams County pandemic funds, $5 million from Arapahoe County and $1.13 million from Douglas County.

Funding above and beyond the cost of the property itself will be used for renovations and making the facility operational, city spokesman Ryan Luby said.

The news release added that city staffers and council members have toured the site “several times” over the past several months and that service providers have been contacted to get a sense of all of the services that the campus will need to host.

Aurora plans to reach out to nearby residents, businesses and others in the neighborhood to create “good neighbor plans” after it closes on the property, assuming the council approves the deal Jan. 22.

Members of the public can view updates on the project and submit questions to the city online at EngageAurora.org/NavigationCampus.