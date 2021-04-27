Aurora City Councilmember Nicole Johnston announces resignation, move to Colorado Springs

AURORA | Aurora City Council member Nicole Johnston ended Monday’s meeting with her resignation, saying she plans to move to Colorado Springs for a new job and bring her family together.

“As a single mom with three kids, I am so grateful for the support system I have had to help me balance home, school and city council responsibilities. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said during the virtual meeting. “But looking forward, I now have an opportunity to bring the kids closer to their dad, who was deployed most of their childhood. Although we are no longer married, I want them to experience having two parents in the same city supporting them, and that’s why I will be moving to Colorado Springs.”

Johnston said she’s accepted a position with Community Health Partnership as the Project Manager of the Suicide Prevention Collaborative for El Paso County.

“I strongly feel there are many ways to make a difference in the community and it isn’t always as an elected official,” she said.

Johnston said she will serve on the city dais until June 14. The rest of the council will have to appoint a member to the Ward II seat to finish out the term.

Johnston had already announced earlier this year she would not run for re-election. She was elected in 2017, alongside two other candidates — council members Alison Hiltz and Crystal Murillo — who graduated from Emerge Colorado, a program dedicated to helping left-leaning women get elected.

“When I look back, I feel like I can say, I’m leaving it better than I found it,” she previously told the Sentinel.

One person so far has announced a bid to fill Johnston’s seat in November: Idris Keith, who run for an Arapahoe County commissioner last year. Keith is a lawyer and serves on Aurora’s Citizens’ Advisory Budget Committee.

Before she was elected, Johnston was an advocate for her east Aurora neighborhood, particularly on oil and gas issues.

Johnston also spearheaded the creation of the city’s Community Police Task Force.