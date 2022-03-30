Aurora City Council gives initial approval to waive city sales tax on diapers

AURORA | A majority of Aurora lawmakers voted to eliminate the city sales tax on diapers and other incontinence products on Monday, delivering what supporters described as a tax cut for working families.

The proposal by councilmember Curtis Gardner to exempt diapers from the city’s 3.75% sales tax earned “yes” votes from Gardner, progressive councilmembers Alison Coombs, Juan Marcano, Ruben Medina and Crystal Murillo, and conservative Steve Sundberg.

Sundberg said he opposed the proposal moving forward from a March 7 study session, but he likely cast the deciding vote in favor Monday night. Proposals need six votes to be approved.

Gardner promoted his proposal as a way of cutting taxes for families, but he and other council members pointed out that it would also help elderly and disabled adults who use diapers.

“This seems to me like such a simple step that we can take that is not going to impact our ability as our city to continue to undertake our operations,” Coombs said. “It really does provide a benefit to our residents and to many of our residents, not only folks with small children.”

According to information included in the council’s agenda packet, the city will forfeit an estimated $575,000 in sales tax collections per year with the waiver.

Gardner pointed out Monday that a proposal to waive state sales tax on diapers and menstrual products has passed the Colorado House of Representatives. Aurora’s council voted unanimously last year to stop collecting sales tax on menstrual products.

Opponents of Gardner’s proposal said it didn’t go far enough to cut taxes.

“There are still so many people in the city that probably don’t buy any of the aforementioned items,” councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said. “I would like to see a broad-based tax cut for the City of Aurora, rather than just going item by item and deciding what are necessary products, because what are necessary products to some may not be to others.”

Dustin Zvonek moved to instead direct the city manager to identify nonprofits that distribute free diapers in the community and contribute $100,000 in federal aid money over the next two years to those organizations.

Zvonek said he believed inflation would “outpace” the tax cut and that he was willing to work with Gardner on a tax cut with a larger scope.

“We’re really playing politics with our tax code,” Zvonek said.

Gardner pointed out Zvonek’s motion would also only impact residents and families that use incontinence products. He also said it was “unprofessional” and “frustrating” that Zvonek did not give him a heads-up about the substitute motion.

“Why do we need to have more government involvement? I am a small government person, and I think we need to reduce taxes, reduce the burden on families in our city and this is a way to do that, and not be involved, and let them decide the best way to spend their money,” Gardner said.

Zvonek eventually withdrew his substitute motion.

The council voted 6-4 on Monday to pass Gardner’s ordinance. It will have to pass a second round of voting before it is finalized, after which it will take effect around one to two months later.