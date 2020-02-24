Aurora Chamber honors Centennial mayor, Town Center mall and others

AURORA | The Town Center of Aurora mall, Medical Center of Aurora and local boosters will win top awards next month at the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s 65th annual awards banquet.

The Chamber, which advocates for business interests in Aurora and the eastern Denver metro, will honor big businesses, local politicians and an advocate for convicts at a March 13 celebration for their contributions to the local economy and community.

The Medical Center of Aurora won Business of the Year and the Town Center at Aurora mall won the Arts and Business Connection Award, the Chamber said Friday. Pulling in the Chamber’s Humanitarian of the Year award is Hassan Latif, Executive Director of the Second Chance Center. That group provides resources and services for people leaving the prison system.

Bye Aerospace, an aviation company building electric planes, will take home the Small Business Award prize.

Centennial also garnered accolades. Stephanie Piko, mayor of Centennial, won Woman of the Year. Executive Director of Centennial Airport Robert Olislagers won Man of the Year.

The awards banquet, at a DoubleTree hotel in Denver, also includes a silent auction. RSVP to attend the March 13 celebration, and read the full list of winners, at www.aurorachamber.org.