Aurora authorities searching for missing teen, infant daughter

AURORA | Aurora police are seeking the public’s helping in locating a young mother and her infant daughter who were reported missing after leaving their home in the city’s Sunny Vale neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that a 14-year-old girl identified as Nora left her home on the 500 block of North Dayton Street with her 3-month-old old daughter, Nicole, at about 12 p.m. on April 27. The teen and infant were reportedly on their way to visit a friend, police said on Twitter.

The pair have yet to return home as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone with any information related to the whereabouts of Nora or Nicole is encouraged to call 911 or Aurora police dispatch at 303-627-3100.