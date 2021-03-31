Aurora authorities search for man suspected of shooting Tallyn’s Reach home on St. Patrick’s Day

AURORA | Aurora police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of shooting an Aurora home in the city’s Tallyn’s Reach neighborhood earlier this month.

Authorities believe a masked man wearing a camouflage hoodie shot and struck a home “multiple times” near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Powhaton Road sometime on March 17, according to tweets.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Police said the primary person of interest in connection with the St. Patrick’s Day shooting may have been traveling in a silver compact car, possibly a small SUV or crossover.

The person of interest seen in surveillance video images is wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with the logo of Dux Waterfowl Co. The man remain unidentified as of March 30, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

Authorities are asking anyone with potential information related to this shooting to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.