Aurora attorney Marques Ivey appointed to Adams County Court vacancy

AURORA | Aurora attorney and former Aurora Public Schools school board member Marques Ivey has been appointed to a vacancy in the Adams County Court by Gov. Jared Polis, a Friday news release announced.

Ivey will replace Judge Brian Bowen, who is retiring, and will take office on April 29.

Since 2021, Ivey has been a District and County Court Magistrate in the 17th Judicial District. Prior to that he operated his own criminal defense firm in Aurora and has also worked at a number of municipal courts in the Denver metro area. From 2017 to 2021 he was a member of the APS school board.

He had previously unsuccessfully applied for a position in the 18th Judicial District in 2020, and last year was a finalist to replace an 18th District Court judge who resigned after being censured for making racist comments.





