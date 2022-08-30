Aurora attempted murder defendant faces new charges for attacking victim at trial

AURORA | After he was found guilty of trying to murder a former acquaintance, an Aurora man faces new felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking his victim at trial.

On Monday, a jury found Daniel Ayala, 29, guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, following an incident in June 2021 when Ayala struck his victim with a pickup truck.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition, and Ayala later admitted to police that he had targeted him on purpose. The victim survived the attack, identified Ayala as his attacker and went on to testify against Ayala, who faced two felony charges along with two sentence enhancers.

Jurors were exposed to unexpected evidence of Ayala’s violent behavior during the trial, when the defendant, who was free on bond, allegedly jumped over the defense table and began hitting his victim in the face and body.

According to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, deputy DAs Chandler Neumann and Kate Tierney intervened and restrained Ayala. Neumann and the victim sustained minor injuries.

“Attacking a victim while he is testifying is an insult to our justice system and something no witness should ever have to fear,” Neumann said in a statement to reporters. “The victim showed tremendous bravery throughout the trial, and this verdict will finally provide the victim with some closure.”

Ayala’s bond has since been revoked, and he now faces charges of retaliation against a witness or victim, a class 3 felony; third-degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of violation of a protection order, also class 1 misdemeanors.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for the attempted murder case Oct. 28. Ayala’s next appearance for the alleged courtroom attack will be Sept. 15.

“Violence in our courtroom will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” District Attorney John Kellner said in the news release. “I believe the actions of our deputy DAs and multiple citizens in that courtroom saved the victim from sustaining serious injuries. This was a righteous verdict.”