Aurora arts patron Alice Lee Main to be honored Saturday

AURORA | Longtime patron of the arts Alice Lee Main will be recognized Saturday at the Aurora Fox Arts Center for her work in the city.

The event will honor Main’s “incredible legacy and exemplary service to our community,” according to an invitation on the Fox’s website.

“Alice Lee Main has devoted the last several decades founding, supporting and guiding organizations that continue to support and honor the best of Aurora,” it said. “A stalwart member of the community, her tireless interest in the growth and development of myriad institutions in Aurora, are still enjoyed by many to this day.”

Main is the former cultural services division director for the city of Aurora, where she served in various roles in the department from 1973 up until her retirement in 2016. She lobbied for many years to increase the number of artistic and cultural offerings in the city, and had a hand in the growth and development of many of the city’s institutions, including the Fox, the Aurora Singers, the Aurora Symphony Orchestra, Aurora’s Historic Preservation Commission and more.

The event will feature speakers, performances and a presentation, according to the Fox.It will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday at the arts center on 9900 E. Colfax Ave. The lobby opens at 2 p.m. and seating starts at 2:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public; RSVP online at https://bit.ly/3H7s6lz.