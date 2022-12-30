Aurora 2022: A year in photos

1 of 25

AURORA | As 2022 comes to a close, we revisit some of our most memorable stories and photos from the year.

Among them, the firing of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. Supporters hosted a rally for her in April. Soon after, former chief Dan Oates was tapped to temporarily lead the department. In the final stretch of the year, city leaders said Art Acevedo — who formerly led departments in Texas and Florida — would take the reins and lead the department for at least a year.

The city also saw another train derailment on the R-Line, much talk about youth violence, the winding down of a regional health department, and major change in how the city addresses homelessness.

Aurora also continued to mourn the victims of the 2012 theater shooting. A decade after the event, the anniversary brought horrific memories and still more resilience, community members said.

Other assignments included how researchers are looking after the High Line Canal’s tree canopy, Aurora’s look a the Salvador Dali’s life and art, and what it looks like inside the city’s greenhouse.

These are are just a few of the photo highlights from the year.