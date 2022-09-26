Armed man arrested for entering Children’s Hospital employee entrance

AURORA | A man was arrested early Saturday morning after entering Children’s Hospital Colorado with a handgun, according to police.

Aurora Police Agent Matthew Longshore said that around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, the Aurora Police Department and the University of Colorado Police Department responded to the hospital on a report that an armed man had entered the hospital through an employee entrance.

The suspect, Jeremy Tate, was taken into custody by campus police right before APD officers arrived, Longshore said in an email. Tate, 27, had a minor injury to his finger and was taken to the hospital for treatment prior to being booked into jail. It is unclear when the injury took place, Longshore said.

“It is not known why the suspect entered through the employee entrance, armed with a gun and there were no other injuries reported,” Longshore said.

A spokesperson for Children’s Hospital Colorado said that nobody was harmed and that there was no specific threat to the hospital.

“The Aurora Police Department said the intruder had no intent to harm and Children’s Colorado was not a target,” spokesperson Rachael Fowler said in an email. “The intruder is not a current or former Children’s Colorado employee. The safety of everyone on our premises, including patients, patient families, visitors and team members, remains our priority and Children’s Colorado is conducting a comprehensive investigation of this incident.”

Tate, 27, is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a felony, possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon, a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor and possession of a large capacity magazine, a felony. He also had six outstanding warrants at the time, Longshore said, including three felonies.

Tate will be prosecuted in the 17th Judicial District and is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 6, according to online records.