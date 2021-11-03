Arapahoe County to host virtual town hall about COVID-19 vaccines and kids

AURORA | Arapahoe County will host a virtual town hall next Wednesday to answer parent questions about getting the COVID-19 vaccine for their children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday, opening the door for more than 479,000 school-aged children across Colorado to be vaccinated.

The state is ramping up its distribution efforts in response, and hopes to vaccinate half of eligible children by the end of January. At a news conference last week, Gov. Jared Polis said that in the beginning, demand will outstrip supply.

Colorado’s health department plans to offer the vaccine at hundreds of community sites and pop-up clinics in every county in the state. Information about where to get pediatric vaccines is available at covid19.colorado.gov/kids-vaccines.

The state is also reaching out to school districts to offer to host on-site clinics at schools. At press time, representatives from Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek had not responded to inquiries about whether they planned to take part in the program.

For parents who have questions about the vaccine, the town hall next Wednesday will give them the opportunity to talk with representatives from the Tri-County Health Department. Officials will provide information about the vaccine and then answer audience questions.

The town hall begins at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 and can be joined online at arapahoegov.com/townhall or over the phone by calling 1-855-436-3656.