Arapahoe County, Red Cross providing shelter to residents of apartment fire

1 of 3

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Fairgrounds is currently serving as a shelter for people displaced by Thursday’s fire at the Club Valencia Condominiums in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

By the evening of Nov. 3, a total of 86 households had been displaced by the fire. South Metro fire officials reported on social media that three people were transported to the hospital in connection with the fire and 15 people were evaluated by paramedics. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

An intake center has been set up by the county at the fairgrounds to provide access to aid from the Red Cross as well as the county’s Human Services and Community Resources divisions, and will be open Friday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The county is directing anybody wishing to donate to the victims visit www.arapahoegov.com/foundation .

County officials are currently working to determine what future services or resources may be needed by the misplaced residents for the more long-term issues that may arise resulting from the fire, including housing navigation tools and pet placement.