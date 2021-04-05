Arapahoe County offering rent assistance to businesses hit hard by pandemic

AURORA | Arapahoe County is launching a business rent rescue program for small and medium-sized businesses that have been financially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is soliciting applications for relief through April 16 at 5 p.m., according to a news release.

To qualify, businesses must have been physically located in Arapahoe County since at least December 2019 and have fewer than 500 employees, the release said. Businesses must have lost at least 25% of their income due to the pandemic and be able to demonstrate that they were forced to close or dramatically reduce operations due to COVID-related public health orders.

Businesses that are approved for the program will have payments sent directly to the owner or landlord except in extraordinary circumstances. Marijuana dispensaries, nonprofits, home-based businesses and national corporations are not eligible to apply.

Recipients can receive up to $100,000. Businesses that have been hit the hardest will receive priority, the release said. The total amount of money allocated to the program is not specified.

A sample application is available at arapahoegov.com/SBRF.