Arapahoe County election staff unveil winning ‘I Voted’ sticker designs from local students

AURORA | Two local students have won Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s contest to select new “I voted” stickers.

Vivian Marchetti, a third-grade student at Ralph Moody Elementary School in Littleton, designed the winning “Future Voter” sticker, which will be handed out at events and at voter service and polling centers.

Mary Seier, sophomore at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, designed the winning “I Voted” sticker, which will be included in all mail ballots for the Nov. 2 election.

The winning designs were selected by county election’s employees with the artists’ names and schools removed, according to a release.

Marchetti, 8, helped her father canvas for local city council candidates and wanted her design to reflect the power of voting, according to the clerk’s office.

“I was thinking about how people should vote and that if more people vote it can actually change the world,” she said.

Seiser, 16, wanted to express that elections are a powerful tool for giving all people a voice, the release said.

“I was just trying to show the diversity of the County and especially of Colorado,” she said. “Diversity, to me, means we all come together as one to achieve common goals and make the world a better place.”