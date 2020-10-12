Arapahoe County DA charges teen suspected of trying to murder Aurora police officers

AURORA | Arapahoe County prosecutors last week filed a bevy of felony charges against a teenager accused of shooting at multiple Aurora police officers in September.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office has charged Amarion Harlan, 16, with seven felony counts and a misdemeanor, court records show. He faces a pair of class two felony counts of attempted murder of a peace officer after deliberation, and a pair of similar charges for acting with “extreme indifference.”

As first reported by KDVR-Fox 31 Denver, Harlan is accused of firing at a pair of Aurora officers during a traffic stop near East Iliff Avenue and Interstate 225 on Sept. 16. He was arrested nearby a short time later, KDVR reporter Deborah Takahara reported.

Marc Sears, president of the Aurora Police Department’s primary bargaining union, said the officers were targeted because of their employment status.

“I do maintain they were targeted because they are officers,” Sears said Monday.

He confirmed that neither of the officers involved in the shooting were injured.

A spokesperson for Aurora police said the department could not comment on a case that has been filed in court.

“If the DA’s office has charged him and he is/or was in custody on those charges … we cannot provide any additional details about the case,” Officer Crystal McCoy wrote in an email.

The affidavit filed against Harlan that would detail the events behind the charges is sealed, a court clerk confirmed.

Harlan has been charged as an adult, records show. He is due next in court for a status conference at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16.