Arapahoe County clerk’s Aurora office reopened after sewage issue

AURORA | After two months of being closed due to a sewage backup, the Aurora branch of the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is back up and running.

Arapahoe County staff say the location, at 490 South Chambers Road, has been extensively cleaned and disinfected. All damaged flooring and equipment in the office has also been replaced.

The location is one of the busiest in the county, according to Clerk Joan Lopez.

“We are grateful to everyone who had to reschedule appointments, and to our staff who showed a lot of flexibility during the closure. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we were taking the steps needed to reopen safely,” she said in a statement.

The office is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required. Reach the office at 303-795-4500.