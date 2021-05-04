Arapahoe Community College names new president

LITTLETON | The Colorado Community College System has selected Stephanie Fujii to serve as Arapahoe Community College’s next president.

Fujii is currently the vice president of academic affairs at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona, and has over 25 years of experience with community colleges, according to a news release.

“Dr. Fujii has amassed a great breadth and depth of experience in higher education in areas such as teaching and learning, developing academic and career technical education programs, creating career pathways, and fostering student success,” Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia said in the release. “Her professional experience, energy, and vision make her a great fit to lead Arapahoe Community College during this pivotal time.

The current president, Diana Doyle, will retire in June and Fujii will take over the role on July 12.

Fujii was also a finalist to be Aurora Community College’s next president as it searches for a successor to retiring president Betsy Oudenhoven. The two remaining candidates are Mordecai Brownlee and Michelle Schutt. A final selection is expected sometime this March.