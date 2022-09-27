APS to hold community input meetings to discuss boundary processes this fall

AURORA | Beginning Wednesday, Aurora Public Schools will host a series of public meetings to discuss the boundary process for new schools and schools that are closing and being repurposed as part of its Blueprint APS facilities plan.

Soliciting community input is one aspect of the district’s decision making process when considering how to draw new boundaries, according to documents on the APS school board website. Additionally, an internal boundary committee is working to identify potential scenarios.

District criteria when rezoning includes minimizing impact to students and their families, preserving communities and neighborhoods, minimizing bus ride times and maximizing building capacity, according to documents.

Recommendations will then go to the board for final approval. The district is currently in the process of putting together new boundaries for students who attend Sable, Paris and Sixth Avenue elementaries, which will close at the end of the current school year.

Tentatively, the district expects Sable students to be redirected to Park Lane and Altura and Paris Students to Crawford and Montview. Sixth Avenue students are tentatively expected to attend the new P-8 school the district is building on the former site of Lyn Knoll Elementary.

Boundary settings will be presented to the school board at its December 6 meeting. The community meetings are scheduled as follows:

Sable Parent Meeting, Sept. 28 @ 8:00 – 8:30 a.m. Location: Sable Elementary School

