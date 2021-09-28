APS teacher union endorses 3 candidates in school board race

AURORA | The Aurora Public Schools teachers union has endorsed three of the six candidates running for school board.

In a Tuesday news release, the Aurora Education Association announced that it endorses Michael Carter, Tramaine Duncan and incumbent Debbie Gerkin.

“The candidates our members have recommended this election year reflect our values as an organization,” said AEA president Linnea Reed-Ellis in the release. “Our candidates reflect who we are by standing up for equity, funding, diversity, and elevating educators’ voices.”

Six candidates are running for four open seats on the seven-person board. Gerkin is the only incumbent after current board member Marques Ivey dropped out of the race. Reed-Ellis told The Sentinel that the union had initially endorsed Ivey as well.

Gerkin is a former teacher and principal at APS, and has served on the board since 2017. Carter is the husband of an APS teacher. Duncan is an APS graduate and current middle school math teacher.

The candidates stood out because they all “see teachers as the fundamental piece of education,” Reed-Ellis said.

The recommendations were created by a bipartisan committee of elected AEA members, according to a release. The union will contribute financially to the three candidates as well as canvass for them, Reed-Ellis said.

Board elections will take place on Nov. 2.