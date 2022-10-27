APS hosting information session on fentanyl Saturday

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools will host a community information session about fentanyl Saturday morning at North Middle School.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 50-100 times more potent than morphine. It is mixed into many other illicit drugs being sold to make them more addictive, which has led to a surge in overdoses both locally and nationwide.

For National Youth Substance Prevention Awareness Month, APS is bringing together local organizations to try and raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.

Tri-County Health Department, Aurora Police Department, 17th and 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices and Aurora Partners for Thriving Youth will be present, according to a news release from the district.

The event will take place at North Middle School, 12095 E. Montview Blvd. in Aurora beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Free breakfast and childcare will be provided.

“Please help us save lives by sharing this event with your family, friends and colleagues,” the release said. “It is imperative that everyone understands the dangers of this counterfeit drug.”