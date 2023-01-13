APS asks public to forgo unscheduled attempts to access closing Sable, Paris elementary schools

AURORA | Aurora Public Schools is asking organizations interested in purchasing the Sable and Paris school buildings not to go on school grounds at unscheduled times.

“It has come to our attention that there have been attempts from some interested parties to access the buildings after school hours to take photographs,” the district said in a Thursday afternoon email. “This is not allowable and causes security concerns for our school staff. Interested parties are prohibited from attempting to access the campus at any time other than APS organized Open House events.”

The district is currently in the process of determining how Sable Elementary and Paris Elementary will be used once they close at the end of the current school year under Blueprint APS. The district opened a request for proposals (RFP) in early December for organizations that want to either purchase or lease the buildings from APS or designate them for an alternative district use.

The district held an open house at each school in December for those interested to view the buildings and ask questions, and announced two more open houses at each school that will take place Saturday.

The district did not give any further detail about the “interested parties” photographing the schools or if they belonged to groups that had previously attended one of the open houses in December, which included charter schools, developers and a higher education institution.

In an email, district spokesperson Corey Christiansen said he does not believe that law enforcement was involved in any incidents.

“We’re not aware of any calls that were made to APD,” he said. “This message was sent to be proactive through the rest of the week and ensure that any interested parties wait until Saturday to take photos of the school spaces.”

The RFP will be open through February 10.