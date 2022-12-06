APD hosting introductory police academy for women

AURORA | Women interested in a career in law enforcement have several more days to apply for an introductory police academy the Aurora Police Department is holding in January.

The academy is specifically for women interested in a career in law enforcement and will be taught by female police instructors, according to APD. Topics covered will include the hiring process, fitness and safety skills.

Applications for the academy, which takes place January 7-8 at the City of Aurora Public Safety Training Center, are due by Friday, Dec. 9. Those interested must be at least 20 years old.

For more information, contact Officer Mary Fernandez at [email protected] or 303-326-8759.