ACLU: Issues Black and Latinx voters care most about are on the ballot this year

The midterm election is quickly approaching, and this is our call to show up. Show up to get the government we deserve.

French philosopher, Joesph de Maistre, once said, “every country has the government it deserves,” but Black and Brown voters in Colorado believe they deserve more from their government; they are right, and we have the power to fight for it this November.

The power of the vote is a privilege and grave responsibility of those who are citizens in our democracy. Black and Brown voters deserve elected officials who represent their interests and advocate for policies that affect change for the better.

In August 2022, ACLU of Colorado commissioned the African American Research Collaborative (AARC) to survey Coloradans. The survey polled 95% registered voters, to evaluate the issues of greatest concern to them and assess how they feel about their government and the perceived impact of the vote. With respect to democracy and the vote, the survey revealed that most of the respondents believe voting is essential to bring about positive change.

However, an ACLU of Colorado analysis showed that only 30% of Black and 44% of Latinx eligible voters in Colorado voted in 2018. Should this rate reoccur this November, more than 110,000 Black and 410,000 Latinx eligible voters will fail to exercise their voting privilege — despite the widely held belief that voting is still the best means to bring about the changes they desire.

According to survey respondents, Black and Brown communities are most concerned about inflation and the economy followed by gun violence, affordable housing, and houselessness. Eighty percent of Coloradans consider housing affordability, and especially rent costs, a major issue or a crisis in our state.

This November let’s vote for the change you seek.

There is a statewide affordable housing initiative that would expand access to affordable housing in the state. The survey found most respondents support that initiative.

In Denver, there is an initiated ordinance on the ballot to provide renters in the city legal representation to navigate the eviction process. If these are issues you want to address, turn out this November and vote!

When it comes to the people they trust most, the survey shows Black voters only have high trust for elected officials who are also Black and Latinx voters only have high trust for elected officials who are also Latinx. Most respondents had higher trust in state elected officials to represent their interests and to serve as a hedge against federal government policies that do not represent their interest.

Ironically, Black and Brown voters are more likely to turn out for presidential elections than midterm and municipal elections. It is on the municipal and state level where our elected officials create policies for issues such as affordable housing and gun violence.

Accordingly, they believe that elected officials need to do more to address racism and discrimination on a community level but are not turning out to elect those who have the most impact on community level issues.

More than 500,000 voters will make the difference this November – make your voice heard! Choose to remain silent, and more than 500,000 non-voters will fail to get the democracy we all deserve.

I urge you to vote to get the government we deserve.

If you are eligible, register, and VOTE!

— Deborah Richardson is the executive director of ACLU Colorado