About 500 march 5 miles on Colfax to protest Elijah McClain, other deaths of Blacks involving police

AURORA | About 500 demonstrators gathered on Colfax in Aurora Sunday afternoon to march about five miles to Denver City Park to protest the death and injury of Blacks at the hands of police across the region.

“The police and their racist backers are united in their determination to put down the powerful nationwide movement that is sending shudders through the entire racist system,” organizers Party for Socialism and Liberation said in a Facebook post scheduling the event. They pointed to a June 25 incident where protesters who had swarmed onto I-225 were endangered when a speeding SUV drove into a crowd. One protester fired shots during the melee, injuring fellow protesters.

“It is critical that in these moments, we stand together as a community and demonstrate our commitment to carrying forward the struggle against racism.

Protesters on Sunday were slated to begin at the Martin Luther King Junior Library on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora and march down the avenue to the MLK statue in Denver’s City Park.