4 finalists announced in search for Arapahoe Community College’s next president

LITTLETON | The Colorado Community College System announced Thursday that four finalists have been selected in the search for Arapahoe Community College’s next president.

President Diana Doyle is retiring in June after 43 years in public education. The candidates to succeed her are:

Marta Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College

Stephanie Fujii, vice president of academic affairs at Scottsdale Community College

Michael Gavin, vice president of learning at Anne Arundel Community College

Michael Laliberte, president of State University of New York at Delhi

All the candidates will meet virtually with the ACC community through forums the week of April 13-16. According to a release from the community college system, surveys will be requested from those who interact with the finalists and will be a part of the final decision-making process.

The Community College of Aurora is also undergoing a search for a new president after President Betsy Oudenhoven announced she will be retiring at the end of the school year. A selection is expected to be announced in May.