3 injured, 1 arrested in trio of Sunday shootings in Aurora

AURORA | Aurora police are looking into a trio of shootings that left three men injured and one man arrested over the course of about seven hours early Sunday morning.

The spate began at about 1:15 a.m. May 16 when a man was shot in the leg near East Iliff Avenue and Interstate 225, police said on Twitter. The man is expected to survive his injuries, and no information related to the suspected shooter was immediately released.

About one hour later, another man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. It’s unclear when the shooting occurred, though it’s believed to have taken place near the intersection of East 19th Avenue and Dallas Street. No information on the shooter was released.

The third reported shooting in the city Sunday occurred after “a family disturbance” in the 2100 block of South Mobile Way, investigators said in a tweet. A man who was shot sustained “serious injuries,” authorities said.

Police have arrested Cody Gregory, 23, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting, according to Agent Matt Longshore, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will now prosecute Gregory, who is currently detained at the Arapahoe County jail, records show.

Victims of aggravated assaults, which is often how shootings are categorized, are up more than 45% in the first four months of 2021 when comparing to the same time frame last year, according to Aurora police statistics. Through May 2, 766 people were wounded in aggravated assaults in Aurora.

Overall, major crime is up 40% so far this year, with 6,427 incidents of what officials designate the most serious crimes reported through the beginning of May.

Anyone who may have potential information related to the shootings this weekend is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.