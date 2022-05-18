3 Aurora residents nominated for Arapahoe County Court vacancy

AURORA | Three Aurora residents have been nominated for a judgeship vacancy on the Arapahoe County Court following the retirement of judge Anne M. Ollada.

The 18th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Christine M. Apostoli, LaQunya L. Baker, and Michael J. Carter as final nominees, according to the district.

Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days from May 18 to appoint one of them to the vacancy.

Apostoli is currently a magistrate judge in the 18th Judicial District.

Baker is a criminal defense litigator and a visiting professor at Denver University’s Sturm College of Law. She previously served as a public defender in Jefferson County.

Carter is a criminal defense attorney at The Carter Law Group in Aurora, and is currently serving as a board of education director in Aurora Public Schools.