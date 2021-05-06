2 million Coloradans now fully vaccinated

DENVER | Over two million Coloradans are now fully vaccinated from COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

Of the 4.7 million state residents eligible to be vaccinated, 2,674,623 people have received one dose and another 2,037,137 are 15 days out from receiving a second dose or the one-shot J&J vaccine.

“Not only are you protecting yourself, but you’re powering the Colorado comeback and energizing our economy (by getting vaccinated),” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

In Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, 38.6% of residents are fully vaccinated and 54.2% have received at least one dose, according to the Tri-County Health Department.

Douglas County has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents, at 44.2%, and Adams County the lowest, at 34.8%. Cumulatively, over 1 million vaccines have been administered in the region.

Vaccines are now available to all Coloradans 16 and older, and are available at a number of mass vaccination sites across the state.

In Adams County, the vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is open Sunday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on where to get vaccinated or how to sign up, go to covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine or call 1-877-268-2926.