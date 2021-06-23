2 arrested after traffic crash, shooting along East Colfax in Aurora Monday

AURORA | Aurora police on Monday arrested two men on suspicion of attempted assault and traffic charges following a shooting prompted by a traffic dispute.

Police Agent Matt Longshore on Wednesday said Max Fletcher, 22, was driving a red truck with faulty brakes, which caused him to rear-end a black sedan near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. on June 21.

“Some sort of altercation occurred and the driver of the black sedan retrieved a handgun from his vehicle,” Longshore wrote in an email.

Fletcher then attempted to flee the area as the driver of the black car, later identified as 25-year-old Serafin Moncada, began firing at him.

Moncada’s rounds struck Fletcher’s car and multiple buildings along the north Aurora street, Longshore said. Fletcher’s truck also struck a building as the shots were being fired.

No people were struck by gunfire during the shooting.

Fletcher was arrested on multiple misdemeanor traffic charges, including reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving a defective vehicle, displaying a false license plate, and driving with a suspended license, among others.

Moncada was arrested on suspicion attempted first-degree assault, which is a felony.

Investigators have yet to officially recover the gun used in the shooting, Longshore said.

Prosecutors are expected to return their recommended charges against Moncada in Adams County District Court at 1:30 p.m. today, court records show.

Fletcher’s case did not immediately appear on an Adams County docket Wednesday afternoon.