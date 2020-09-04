156 quarantined after four more COVID-19 cases in Cherry Creek School District

AURORA | There have been four more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cherry Creek School District since Monday, leading to 156 students and staff members at two high schools needing to quarantine.

All of the new cases are from Thursday, district spokesperson Abbe Smith said. At Cherry Creek High School, one student and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Nobody was affected from the student’s case, but one staff member and 64 students who had been in contact with the staff member needed to quarantine.

At Grandview High School, two students tested positive for the virus, leading to the quarantine of nine staff members, one student athlete and 81 students. Smith could not immediately confirm whether the two cases were connected.

This is the second instance of COVID-19 at Cherry Creek High School, and the first at Grandview.

There are currently 8,381 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arapahoe County, according to the Tri-County health department’s online tracker, and 367 deaths. About 2.5% of 1,363 people hospitalized for the virus have been under the age of 18.